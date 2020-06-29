In Focus: NJ and DE Primaries and 2020 Presidential Election, Race and The Law, Poor People’s Campaign Virtual Rally

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a look at the upcoming primaries in New Jersey and Delaware happening on July 7, 2020. Joining Jennifer is Benjamin Dworkin, Ph.D. who is the Director of the Rowan University Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship. Dworkin teaches courses in the Rowan University Department of Political Science. He is also a political analyst and he serves as a non-partisan commentator on political developments in New Jersey and nationally.

And, with the presidential election now just about five months away, Dr. Dworkin stays with Jennifer for a second segment to talk about what he says are some of the biggest issues before voters including the economy, jobs, healthcare, education and the economy as well as policing and police reforms.

Next we hear from Kimberly Mutcherson, Rutgers University Law School – Camden Co-Dean and Professor. Mutcherson speaks on race and the law. And she gives an overview of two widely followed rulings from the Supreme Court on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients (DACA) and a ruling regarding LGBTQ workplace protections. And, Mutcherson discusses the issue of policing and police reforms and a new bill regarding banning the use of “chokeholds.”

And, Nijmie Dzurinko, the Pennsylvania Poor People’s Campaign Co-Chair is also with us. The organization which says it unites poor and impacted communities across the country held a national online rally on June 20, 2020. Dzurinko talks about how she and others involved are seeking to move their mission forward ahead of the 2020 presidential election. PHL 17’s Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.