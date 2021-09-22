In Focus: New Unions Museum, Rosie the Riveter, African American Museum, Family Owned Vineyard

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday September 18, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. we find out about a new museum at the shore in New Jersey. It is the Atlantic City Labor Museum located in historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Richard Tolson is the chairman of the Atlantic City Labor Museum Committee. He joins us to talk about the creation of the museum and its memorabilia.

Next on In Focus, it’s a focus on a Philadelphian who is among the hundreds of thousands of women referred to as “Rosie The Riveters” during World War Two. Ninety-nine-year-old Ruth Wilson received a recent honor at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, the very same place where she worked as a sheet metal worker during the war. We hear from the director of a documentary who is telling her story and the stories of some other women in our area in his documentary – Invisible Warriors: African American Women in World War II. Gregory Cooke says it is a documentary about the tremendous contributions of 600,000 African American women – “Rosie the Riveters” – who helped win World War II.

Then, there is new leadership at the African American Museum In Philadelphia. The museum which was founded in 1976 in celebration of the nation’s bicentennial has hired Dr. Ashley Jordan as its new president and CEO. We hear why she calls the museum a “crown jewel” and wants to make it a “world-class destination.”

Plus, in this edition of Philly Feeds Foley – our Nick Foley visits a family owned vineyard in Chadds Ford that’s becoming a premier spot for fine wine.

