On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, April 11, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with an interview with Mayor Tim Donohue of Middle Township, New Jersey in Cape May County. He speaks with Jennifer about the impact of the coronavirus on areas near New Jersey’s shore and shares what’s happening in his area. He talks about the launch of “First Responder Friday’s” where residents show their community spirit for first responders amid the statewide stay-at-home order. The mayor explains how it has become a popular forum and creative way for residents to connect while also exercising social distancing.

Next up on Politics In Focus, a local expert explains findings of his research focusing on “flattening the curve” or slowing the rate of infection of the coronavirus in New Jersey and what it could indicate for neighboring states and the Delaware Valley. Darren Spielman who is the Executive Director of Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs speaks with Jennifer about his latest findings and their significance.