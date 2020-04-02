In Focus: Lawmakers, Educators and Business Owners Talk About Impact Of COVID19 Outbreak On Local Communities

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, April 4, 2020 and Sunday, April 5, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we get an update on some of the initiatives in our local area aimed at trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Joining us first on Politics In Focus is Congressman Donald Norcross of New Jersey’s First District. We hear what’s happening in his district. He shares his insights on how local elected officials are working with the state and federal government. And he talks about policies, practices and plans as New Jersey is under a state of emergency and public health emergency across all of its 21 counties. The Congressman explains how that action allows state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases.

Then, how students and nonprofits are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Ariel Brockman, Philadelphia Futures Associate Director of College Success speaks with Jennifer. Philadelphia Futures helps economically disadvantaged students who are the first in their families to attend college. Brockman says the nonprofit is seeking funding and assistance to help students with technology and other resources.

Next up on Politics In Focus what businesses in our area are doing to try and stay afloat. The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District in Philadelphia says it’s focusing on economic relief and political advocacy on behalf of businesses. Adam Leiter, East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director shares that some businesses have shifted to an online model. He also talks about the #PassyunkStrong campaign. It includes a daily Instagram and Facebook story video taken by a different business owner each day.

And, what lawmakers are doing to try and stop scams targeting seniors amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Our Washington correspondent Basil John brings us that story. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.

