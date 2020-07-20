In Focus: Insights on Presidential Polls, AC Mayor On Casinos and Hotels Reopening, Debate Over Historical Statues and Figures

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, July 17, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we talk with Michael Sances, a Temple University Assistant Professor of Political Science. With the presidential election just four months away Sances gives his insights on a number of issues and topics including presidential polls and the impact of the Coronavirus. And, he talks about the some of the big issues impacting voters locally and why Pennsylvania is among states believed to be key to winning the presidential election.

Then we take a look at the reopening of casinos and hotels in Atlantic City amid the Coronavirus pandemic. They are reopening amid restrictions after being shuttered for about four months impacting jobs and area businesses. We hear from Mayor Marty Small to get an update on how the process in unfolding for the casinos and talk about the local economy as well.

And, we talk with Dr. R. Scott Stephenson, CEO of the Museum of the American Revolution. We discuss the debate happening regarding statues and historical figures that have been coming down around the country, what he sees as the role of historical monuments. He also weighs in on a name change for the Washington NFL Franchise which is changing its name. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.