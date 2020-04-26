In Focus: Healthcare Disparities, MaskUP, and Beech Companies’ Emergency Grants

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, April 25, 2020 and Sunday, April 26, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall this week begins with an interview with Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League. Reports say African Americans have been dying from COVID-19 at a higher rate. According to Morial the coronavirus is a wake-up call to repair America’s broken healthcare system. Morial, who is also the former Mayor of New Orleans attended the University of Pennsylvania. He shares why black Americans are more vulnerable to the most serious effects of the coronavirus.

We stay focused in our next segment on public health amid the Coronavirus. State Senator Andy Dinniman, a democrat representing the 19th District joins us. He talks about the impact of COVID-19 in the district that he represents as well as issues surrounding reopening businesses. And, talks about his initiative MaskUp Chester County, a homemade mask challenge he explains has the theme – “My mask will protect you, and your mask will protect me” a slogan utilized by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Then, we hear about emergency grants being given to some local nonprofits selected by Beech Companies in Philadelphia. Dr. Kenneth Scott, Beech Companies President and CEO talks with Jennifer about the initiative helping nonprofits who are helping others during this unprecedented time. The Beech Companies, Inc., a small, Philadelphia-based, African American nonprofit, says they have donated $25,000 so far in emergency grants to selected nonprofits to help them to keep servicing the community during this pandemic. This is its fifth round of grants to organizations in North, West and Northwest Philadelphia since late March. Beech says it will continue to award five $1,000 grants each week during the COVID-19 lock-down. The Beech Companies says its overall mission is to provide the community with direct services that includes commercial and economic development, neighborhood revitalization, program and project support, small business loans, educational and organizational grant programs, media broadcasting, and community venture endeavors.

And, our PHL 17 Rising Heroes segment highlights the amazing things people are doing to help others during the pandemic. A Philadelphia neighborhood is spreading the cheer and helping to support a local business at the same time. PHL 17’s Kelsey Fabian shares this story that you can’t help but smile about PHL 17’s Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.