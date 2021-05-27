In Focus: Gun Violence, United Way Turning 100, Homers for Hope, Restoring Philly’s Old Buildings

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a focus on the surge in gun violence in the City of Philadelphia. Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the second district joins us. He is also chair of the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. Johnson talks about his “Peace Not Guns” initiative and potential solutions he sees to deal with this issue impacting many communities.

Then it’s a centennial celebration for a nonprofit in the Delaware Valley. That’s as the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey turns one hundred. President and CEO Bill Golderer joins us to reflect on this milestone and talks about how the organization is helping other nonprofits to continue to navigate through the Pandemic and what could be a “new normal” for companies. We also hear about an upcoming summit they are planning at Girard College.

Up next, it is baseball season and when it comes to helping others a local nonprofit aims to hit it out of the park. We hear about Homers for Hope and how players are using their love of baseball as well as their time to help individuals and their families who have had some type of tragic event or encountered difficulties and are having a hard time paying their bills. Homers for Hope Co-Founder Derrick Morgan joins us to talk about how people can get involved with softball and baseball events they organize.

And, in our final segment today on In Focus we hear about rebuilding older building in the City. If you look in the skyline, it’s easy to see new construction popping up all over the Delaware Valley. The buildings are beautiful. But, one organization is very focused on using what we already have. PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen shows us how old buildings have history, character and charm that can’t be recreated. Some folks who are working to revitalize those structures are being honored.

