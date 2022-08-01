On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 31, 2021 at 1 p.m. we begin with a proposal to change election laws in response to the January 6th attack. A bipartisan group of senators has introduced legislation that would clearly define the role of the states’ presidential electors and the Vice President in a presidential election. Washington correspondent Basil John has the story. Dr. Sam Hoff, Delaware State University Professor Emeritus of Political Science is our first guest on today’s show and expands upon this topic as well as a look at widely followed candidates in Pennsylvania running in the midterm elections.

Next, it’s a focus on gun violence in the City of Philadelphia and solutions to the crisis. There have been more than 300 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. With many people upset and others outraged, many are asking for new solutions to the problem. We hear from Hameen Diggins who is the President of the Race For Peace committee, Co-founder of Urban Navigation, and Vice president of Men Of Action Brothers Of Faith.

Then we head back to the nation’s Capital for a story on assault weapons. The federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004 and now almost twenty years later a house committee has taken up a bill that seeks to ban assault style weapons again. Alexandra Limon has that report from Washington.

Before we go – Philadelphia is home to more than thirty-six hundred murals and now there will be another historic figure’s legacy making history through art. There will be new mural paying tribute to the life and legacy to the late judge Leon Higginbotham Junior who was the first African American federal trial court judge in Pennsylvania, one of the youngest ever appointed to the federal bench. We are joined by Michael Higginbotham, the nephew of Judge Higginbotham who is also a law professor at the University of Baltimore.

