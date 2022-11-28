On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs PHL17’s longstanding public affairs program airing Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with a look at the accuracy of polls in the Midterm Election and what some analysts say were Election Day surprises. Chris Haynes Ph.D. – University of New Haven Associate Professor of Political Science is our guest.

Then we turn to two legislators who are with us for the next two segments to discuss issues before voters and the Midterm Election. Democratic State Rep. Joanna McClinton of Pennsylvania 191st District is with us along with Republican Joe Pittman – PA State Senator for the 41st District.

And, before we go – a focus on diversity and the election. Trevor Shirley brings us a report from Washington on breaking barriers in this year’s Midterm.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on election season, issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.