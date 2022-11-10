On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with the countdown to the Midterm Elections and the candidates for the hotly contested Pennsylvania United States Senate race. Both candidates Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman making their final push for votes. Sarah Wilson has that story. Our guest is Dr. Sam Hoff Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University.

Up next, many Americans are looking for economic relief because of record inflation. Hannah Brandt brings us a story on President Biden’s plan to cut costs. With us is Michael Hayes, an associate professor of public policy and administration at the College of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University – Camden.

Then we turn to concerns about voter and poll worker intimation and a report from Alexandria Limon. She speaks with a sheriff who is getting involved to help solve the problem nationwide. Attorney Richard Bell who has been an electoral poll monitor and is a legal analyst joins our Jennifer Lewis-Hall.

And, before we go – a focus on mental health. A Pennsylvania state commission has made recommendation on how to spend millions of dollars on mental health. Sonica Bargo has that story.

