On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with a focus on the debate watched around the country – the debate for the United States senate seat in Pennsylvania. We get a recap from correspondent James Crummel from Harrisburg. And we talk with Rob McMonagle, political science professor at Neumann University.

Then, we turn to the White House which announced more efforts to help eliminate breast and cervical cancer in the United States. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted two roundtables earlier this week with the American Cancer Society. And singer Mary J. Blige, who is raising awareness as a preventative cancer screening advocate was also in attendance. Correspondent Jessi Tenure has the story. Our guest, Zsanai Epps, a director at The Black Women’s Health Imperative is with us.

Up next, the latest on the war in Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing back on suggestions by the G-O-P that the U.S. is support for Ukraine is a quote, “blank check.” Reshad Hudson has that story.

And, before we go – we turn our focus to the country’s railroads and rail workers. Laura Bucci, Ph.D., Assistant professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall. She talks about renewed concerns about a possible rail workers strike that could bring commerce to a halt in the U.S.

