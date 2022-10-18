On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with a focus on the widely followed Pennsylvania races and Midterm Election which are now less than a month away. Washington Correspondent Alexandra Limon brings us a story on the battle for Congress. Professor Emeritus Alain Sanders of Saint Peters University is our guest.

Then, Marijuana advocates are cheering a new move by President Biden. He recently announced he is pardoning anyone convicted of possessing marijuana. Hannah Brandt has the story from Washington. Meantime, Dennis Owens, our Harrisburg correspondent brings us a story on naloxone, one of the most powerful tools there is in the fight against opioids. Officials say it can stop an overdose and is credited with saving lives. But as Owens explains, some Pennsylvania communities do not have enough of it.

Up next on Politics In Focus, prices at the pump creeping higher once again. Jennifer Lewis-Hall interviews Patrick Gourle, Ph.D. who is an associate professor of economics at the University of New Haven. He talks about where gas prices could be headed next as we head into the colder weather months in our area.

And before we go – Experts say one in eight women will have breast cancer in her lifetime. Joining Jennifer with some important information about the disease and some ways to advocate for your health is Dr. DaCarla Albright with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

