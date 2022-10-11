On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. As the Midterm elections are just weeks away, we take a deep look at key issues and talk to voters about what matters to them. Brian Entin talks with suburban women in Pennsylvania about why they are switching parities.

Our next segment focuses on education. There is a shortage of teachers in Pennsylvania as school is in full swing. Classrooms don’t have enough educators. We ask the experts how short are we? How can it be fixed? Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg. Aimee LaPointe Terosky, a professor at St. Joseph’s University who is also a Philadelphia School District Liaison joins us.

Then, the founder of an organization that holds events focusing on financial literacy joins us. We speak with Nisiar Smith, founder of Philly Phinancial Literacy Week which is in its 5th year and holding events in October. Smith talks about the importance of financial literacy in Philadelphia and providing information for across communities in the City. A study on financial capability in the United States From The FINRA Foundation or Financial Industry Regulatory Authority cites that people “…with higher financial literacy appear better able to avoid some of the pitfalls associated with managing financial products.” Smith talks about workshops focused on financial literacy in Philadelphia and providing information for across communities in the City.

And before we go – a historic home in Lawnside, New Jersey is one of South Jersey’s best kept secrets. It’s called The Peter Mott House and was a safe haven for those escaping slavery. I revisited this historical site that I covered more than two decades ago and had the opportunity to explore how lessons learned there are more important than ever.

