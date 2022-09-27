On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. a focus on interest rates. The Federal Reserve has instituted a dramatic interest rate hike. The move earlier this week is its latest effort to reduce high inflation. But some are criticizing the move. And we take a look at the labor force and unemployment. Kendra Nichols has that story from Harrisburg.

Our next segment focuses on rising crime rates in our area and in some areas across the country. Now Senate republicans are introducing a bill to put a stop to that spike as Democrats try and push their own plan through Congress before Election Day. Jessi Tenure has a report from Washington. Our guest his segment John Wisniewski Former New Jersey State Legislator.

Then the dangers of the Opioid Epidemic. Acting Special Agent In Charge Shawn Ellerman of the DEA Philadelphia Field Office joins us. Officials say more than one-hundred-seven thousand people died in 2021 from a drug overdose, an increase of nearly fifteen percent from the year before. We learn more about the DEA Citizens Academy which Jennifer Lewis-Hall took part in as a speaker where she talked about raising awareness about the Opioid Epidemic and shared her insights on having a father who was a trailblazer in the agency.

And before we go – a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. We hear about the fascinating life of Chef Jose Garces, winner of Iron Chef, The James Beard Award and owner of several restaurants in the area. And we talk with Cristina Rios, Communications Consultant, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

