On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 11 at 1 p.m. we start with a report on Pennsylvania as a key state, capturing the nation’s attention as the countdown to the midterm elections are underway. President Biden and Former President Donald Trump both recently speaking in the keystone state. Kelsey Fabian recapped what the president had to say and what he claims is at risk. Our guest for this segment is Dr. Susan Liebell, Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University.

Then we turn our focus to ghost guns – untraceable firearms that can be purchased online and assembled at home. President Biden is cracking down on these guns with new federal rules. Hannah Brandt has details from Washington. Delving into this topic with us is Ken Gray, a senior lecturer in the Department of Criminal Justice at The University of New Haven who tells us about some of the latest statistics regarding Philadelphia and how the problem with crimes utilizing ghost guns he says has been increasing.

Up next, it’s a spotlight on NASA and the Artemis program. NASA will try to launch its Artemis One Rocket weeks or even months from now. The launch team recently found another dangerous fuel leak in the new moon rocket and was forced to call off a second launch attempt. We are joined by David Salas-de la Cruz who is an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Rutgers Camden. He is sharing information about the launch with his students and tells us why he believes there needs to be a continued emphasis on space exploration.

And before we go – a look at a very popular place where you can see some of the wonders that swim in the ocean. It’s time for “Destination New Jersey” where each week we’re taking you throughout the Garden State, showing you spots you’ll want to add to your “must see list.” This week, our Kelsey Fabian takes us under the sea in Camden, New Jersey.

