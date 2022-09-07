On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 1 p.m. at 1 p.m. we begin with a focus on student loan relief. Lawmakers in Washington D.C. continue to react to President Biden’s announcement to forgive some student debt. Reshad Hudson reports on the plan republicans and some democrats are calling unfair. Our guest for this segment is Paul Oster – CEO of credit restoration company Better Qualified in New Jersey.

Up next, a spotlight on the Pennsylvania senate race that has gone viral. Harrisburg correspondent Dennis Owens tells us how the eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania’s Senate race to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey and could decide the balance of power in Washington. Checking back in with us is Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling to get caught up on the latest polling data and research on the candidates.

Then with the countdown to Midterm elections underway we hear what Meta plans to do to combat election meddling. This comes as Facebook and other social media giants are under fire after an alarming rise in online threats against Federal agents judges and courts. Kelsey Kernstine reports.

And before we go – where to cast your ballot. How to register to vote. All good questions voters have as they prepare to cast their ballots for the upcoming Midterm Election. We have a “Voting 101” segment and get some answers from Pat Christmas, Policy Director of Committee of Seventy.

