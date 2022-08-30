On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. we begin with a look at the signing of a major piece of legislation with President Joe Biden recently signing the “Inflation Reduction Act” into law. We follow up with some insights from Alain Sanders who is an attorney and professor emeritus of political science at St. Peter’s University in New Jersey.

Up next to news from Pennsylvania’s Capitol. It’s been debated for years, but only now are the Keystone State’s lawmakers seriously considering opening up the state’s primaries. We are joined by Harrisburg Correspondent Dennis Owens with more on that.

Then a focus on gas prices. Drivers are getting some relief at the gas pump as prices go down. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the national average for a gallon of gas is now less than four dollars. Hannah Brandt tells us what experts are forecasting for the future.

And before we go – the NBA makes an announcement that no season games will be scheduled for Election Day. We hear how it’s part of its plan to promote non-partisan civic engagement.

