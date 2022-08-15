On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with a focus on the race for the White House. The Midterm Elections are just over a few months away and while many people are focused on that – also key is who will be in the potential pool of candidates throwing their hat in the ring to compete to become their respective party’s nominee for President and Vice President. Reshad Hudson brings us a story about rival speeches recently given by former President Trump and former Vice President Pence. Our guest for this segment is Professor John Kennedy, Professor of Politics Science at West Chester University.

Then we turn to gun violence plaguing Philadelphia and places throughout the region. Erica Atwood, Senior Director for the Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety with the City of Philadelphia is our guest. She shares initiatives and resources the City is providing in an effort to provide support and combat the violence. Philadelphia’s 2022 homicide rate so far this year is now outpacing the homicide rate set this time last year, which was a record number of homicides. So far there have been over three hundred homicides in the City of Philadelphia as of this show.

Next, violence prevention organization “Mother’s In Charge” holds a special graduation for women who are part of their re-entry program. It is part of their initiative called “Women For A Change” and helps women who were previously incarcerated and returning home with job skills, self-esteem, and support resources to help them succeed in their communities.



And before we go – Pennsylvanians will be able to vote by mail – without a specific reason this November. The move comes after a recent big ruling by the Keystone State’s Supreme Court. Daniel Hamburg brings us a report from Harrisburg.

