On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. our focus begins with the Nation’s Capital. It’s where protests have erupted on the streets outside the United States Supreme Court after it recently overturned the landmark Roe V. Wade Ruling. Reporter Joseph Olmo reports on this from Washington D.C. And, joining us to talk about the impact of the Supreme Court’s ruling in our area is Dr. Susan Liebell, Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University.

And we continue our focus on the Supreme Court and a look at what some describe as two polarizing issues – abortion and guns. Strong reaction on both fronts on the High Court’s latest rulings. Alain Sander is with us. Sanders is a Professor Emeritus of Political Science at St. Peter’s University in New Jersey. He shares his insights into the about voting and the abortion debate and gun rights which were expanded recently under a new ruling by the Supreme Court.



Then, giving and helping others in need. The Salvation Army is out with finding from its new report on poverty in Philadelphia called the “State of Hope in Philadelphia Report”. Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, Divisional Secretary of The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army shares information about the report with Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Among its finding: 360,000 Philadelphians are living in poverty and 5,700 Philadelphians are experiencing homelessness Before we go – mental health problems are exploding across the Commonwealth. That’s according to health professionals on the frontlines. But they say there are not enough people to help. Now, it is being called a crisis. And the State Capitol is working on a plan of attack. Dennis Owens has that story from Harrisburg.