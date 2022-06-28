On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. we turn first to the economy and what the Biden Administration is doing to try and curb inflation. Our guest is Professor Brian Marks, J.D., Ph.D. Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics & Business Analytics at University of New Haven.

Up next on Politics In Focus a new report shows that Black-led nonprofits continue to struggle. We hear what leaders believe can be done to reduce this trend. The report is called “Reflecting Forward: Philadelphia-based Black Leaders’ Recommendations for Regional Funders.” It is based on interviews with sixteen Black nonprofit leaders. Sharmain Matlock-Turner, President and CEO of the Urban Affairs Coalition is our guest.

Next, more money. It’s a new ask for more funding from the state system of higher education in Pennsylvania. In a report from Harrisburg correspondent Dennis Owens, we hear why the Chancellor insists it’s needed now.



And in our final segment on Politics In Focus, DACA or the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals Program turns ten. Amid much controversy over the program, where is it now and where might it be headed in the future as many people continue to advocate for the program. Joining us is Steve Maggi an immigration attorney and founder of SMA Law Firm. He shares his personal story about coming to the United States as a child and why he believes there should immigration reforms.

