Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. a breakthrough for lawmakers on gun control. A bipartisan group of senators have announced a framework on gun safety. Alain Sanders, attorney and professor emeritus of political science at St. Peter’s University shares his insights on this bi-partisan proposal and its potential impact.

Then as people dig deeper into their pockets as prices continue to rise, how does the Biden Administration plan to get inflation under control? Reshad Hudson reports on that from the nation’s capitol. Our guest Carl Gould, a business management expert, delves further into this topic with a look at rising food and gas prices.

Next, an app company focusing on youth and sports. We hear how TeamSnap is seeking to level the playing field for young athletes in the Philadelphia area. Lance Lee, director of the company that provides an app to help manage team activities – explains how sports and a college scholarship helped to shape his future. He talks about philanthropic efforts the company is undertaking to contribute to local nonprofits as part of a focus on making sports more accessible to for all kids.

And in our final segment on Politics In Focus, “vacation inflation” amid the rising cost of travel. We hear how it’s impacting people and hear about the outlook for the summer travel season. Sarah Guernelli reports.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on election season, issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.