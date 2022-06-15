On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with a story looking into gun legislation and actor Matthew McConaughey’s visits the White House. The actor made a plea for stricter gun laws and mental health reform. Then Mark Thomas, Ph.D., at professor of political science La Salle University joins us to talk about gun legislation and issues impacting the Biden Administration.

Up next Politics In Focus, Miss Philadelphia’s Outstanding Teen Toluwanimi Olaleye joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall. She shares her initiative which is raising awareness about gun violence and tells us how other young people can get involved.

Then we turn to a focus on mental health and the impact of violence on our local communities. Debra Wentz, Ph.D., who is President and CEO of the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, Inc. gives her thoughts on how the gun violence epidemic and other crisis are weighing on people’s mental health and offers some ways to seek help and utilize resources.

Before we go – a story on the surging cost of the Pennsylvania senate race. Dennis Owens shed slight on the issue of so-called “dark money.”

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on election season, issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.