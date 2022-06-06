On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with an update on the Primary Election and the Republican Senate race. Then we turn to guest Kelly Dittmar, Associate Professor of Political Science at Rutgers University-Camden. Dittmar is also Director of Research and a Scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics at the Eagleton Institute. She gives her insights into local issues and how they may play a part in the upcoming November election.

We turn to New Jersey’s Primary Election which is June 7th. Dr. Benjamin Dworkin, Director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship joins us. While a lot of the focus is on Pennsylvania, Dworkin delves into issues on the minds of voters in New Jersey and talks about a race many people are focusing on in the Garden State’s Seventh District.

Next on Politics In Focus voting and issues that hit home. Right now, the economy and concerns about inflation and a possible recession are top of mind. Financial expert Mark Fried of TFG Wealth Management talks with Jennifer Lewis-Hall about the state of the economy and the impact being felt by consumers.

Then, before we go, we are joined by a special guest who is an Olympic gold medalist. Cullen Jones joins us. He recently was on tour with other Olympic athletes as part of an initiative to introduce more people to swimming and make swimming environments safer. The shares his experience with the 2022 Make A Splash Tour that made a stop in Philadelphia.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on election season, issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.