On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. we start with voting and the Pennsylvania Primary happening on May 17, 2022. More than eight million Pennsylvanians are registered to vote in the primary election. We hear about the safety of the election process with a story from Harrisburg correspondent Dennis Owens. Dr. Sam Hoff, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University is also back with us. He shares his insights on what is key for the Keystone state in this election.

Up next, abortion is top of mind across the country right now after a draft opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked and the landmark Roe Versus Wade ruling could soon be overturned. What could be the impact and how is this affecting the Midterms? Susan Liebell, a professor of political science at Saint Joseph’s University joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall to talk about this issue.



Then maybe you’ve seen an increase in your credit card interest rate or home equity loan? On Politics In Focus, we turn to the recent uptick in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and how it is ramping up its attack on inflation.



And in our final segment, May is a month when we honor women in our lives especially for Mother’s Day. A nonprofit is using this month to also raise awareness about women and Alzheimer’s Disease. Kellie Butsack is Associate Director for Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Butsack says women are at the epicenter when it comes to the impact of this disease. She shares with Jennifer why she believes this is happening and what resources are available to people in our area.



