Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with a look at local elections. John Fetterman, Conor Lamb and Malcolm Kenyatta make a stop in Centre County recently as they seek the democratic nomination for United States Senate. Reporter Jordan Tracy tells us about some of the top issues on minds of voters and how each candidate hopes to address it.

Then we turn to the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson who made history after being confirmed to sit on the United States Supreme Court. The Senate secured Jackson’s place as the first Black woman justice in a 53-47 vote. Correspondent Jessi Turnure shares a look back at reaction from Washington. We then hear from Daniella Price — Past President of the National Bar Association Women Lawyers Division on her reaction to the confirmation.

Next, Philadelphia has launched a new violence prevention hotline. How will it help residents in the City of Philadelphia and what services will it provide? We turn to Erica Atwood for the details. Atwood is the Senior Director of the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety for the City of Philadelphia.

And before we go – this week we’re raising awareness about the Philadelphia Eagles fifth annual Eagles Autism Challenge taking place on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field. Organizers say proceeds raise from the team’s cycling and 5K run/walk event will benefit institutions conducting cutting-edge autism research and care.

