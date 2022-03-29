On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program we focus on election season and issues impacting people in the Delaware Valley. Airing Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday March 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. We begin with confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s choice for the Supreme Court. Washington Correspondent Basil John took a look at how the hearings began before the Senate Judiciary Committee and Judge Jackson as she vies for the open Supreme Court seat.

Then, the district lines for both congressional and general assembly seats in Pennsylvania have been determined and candidates are trying to settle in. But, across the Keystone State – candidates are assessing their chances for new seats with new boundaries. Harrisburg Correspondent Dennis Owens has that story.



And we turn to Ukraine where cities there continued to suffer heavy damage. The United Nations saying nearly three-point-five million Ukrainians are now refugees. All together – 10-million people have left their homes. Peter Loedel, Professor of Political Science at West Chester University joins us.



Plus, we wrap up our show with a segment about the power of music. Stanford Thompson — Executive Director of Play On Philly tells us about a new initiative the nonprofit is launching called the “Marian Anderson Young Artist Program.” The new tuition-free musical studies program for students in third to eleventh grades must live or go to school in Philadelphia and have shown strong interest in musical performance. Created in memory of the world-renowned contralto – the Marian Anderson Young Artist Program continues her legacy of mentorship and advocacy for young artists who did not have access to training or performance opportunities. Thompson shares application details.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on election seasons, issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.