On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program we focus on election season and issues impacting people in the Delaware Valley. Airing Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday March 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. we continue our focus on Ukraine. Joining us first on today’s show Wojtek Wolfe Associate Professor of Political Science at Rutgers Camden. Wolfe has an expertise in security and economics focusing on international security including, energy security and US foreign policy. He has been examining the impact on oil and gas prices. And speaks with our Jennifer Lewis-Hall about globalization and trade.

Up next, many organizations are showing support for Ukraine. We hear from Democratic Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street of the third senatorial district who participated in a recent “walk for solidarity” at the Ukrainian Catholic Church along with nonprofit North City Congress. He talks about legislation regarding surrounding divesting Pennsylvania’s public funds from companies doing business with Russia.

And, with the midterms just ahead a big focus is the Pennsylvania races for governor and United States senator. Candidates had to file the required number of signatures to be able to be on the ballot. Harrisburg correspondent Dennis Owens who also hosts “This Week In Pennsylvania” reports on that and joins Jennifer to talk about the current races and new television campaign ads.



Plus, March is Women’s History Month and all month long on PHL17 we’re featuring remarkable women in the Delaware Valley. Our viewers nominated women that have inspired and lead and forged the way for other women. This week’s “Remarkable Women” story focuses on a local mom turning the sudden loss of her young son into a lifesaving mission for others. Kelsey Fabian has that story.

