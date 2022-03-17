Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program we focus on election season and issues impacting people in the Delaware Valley. Airing Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday March 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. our focus is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Among the latest news on sanctions imposed on Russia – President Biden bans Russian oil imports to the United States. Joining us to talk about the impact on consumers and the surging price of gas and crude oil is Jana Tidwell, Public Affairs Manager AAA Mid-Atlantic. Plus, Dennis Owens reports from Harrisburg on Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf pledging the state’s support of the Ukrainian people.

Then, a hearing on youth trauma and gun violence. Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson of the City’s Second District talks with us about a recent hearing on this issue and what City leaders hope to accomplish when it comes to helping youth in the Philadelphia community deal with trauma, stress and anxiety amid the violence occurring in the City.

And, the City of Philadelphia launches a new victim advocate office. We hear how it is setting out to help people affected by crime. Adara Combs, a former prosecutor with the District Attorney’s office is leading this newly created office and shares with us its purpose and reach and the types of partnerships it plans to have in helping people impacted by crime in our local community.



Plus, March is Women’s History Month and all month long on PHL17 we’re featuring remarkable women in the Delaware Valley. Our viewers nominated women that have inspired and lead and forged the way for other women. PHL17’s Jenna Meissner speaks with a local nurse making a difference for children in foster care.

