Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program we focus on election season and issues impacting people in the Delaware Valley. Airing Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday March 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. our focus is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Joining us is Dr. Sam Hoff, Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Delaware State University.

In our next segment, responding to trauma. A new and very important initiative in Philadelphia is focusing on that. Yolanda Hughes, Director of Trauma Response and Emergency Preparedness with the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services joins us. She shares how the network helps to provide support and resources and also trains block captains, community and faith leaders to help others deal with the impact of stress and trauma.

Then, March is National Reading Month. Jennifer Lewis-Hall says the release of her third book and her first children’s book – “The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose: Bianca And The Anguilla Island Adventure.” With Jennifer for this segment is Kimmell Proctor, CEO of Beyond Literacy in Philadelphia which helps people improve their reading skills. Proctor talks about reading and reading comprehension in Philadelphia and the impact of low literacy rates.



And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus the School District Of Philadelphia has seen a lot of change during the last decade and in the fall another big shift is coming… a new superintendent. PHL17’s Nick Foley sits down with Dr. William Hite who is not seeking a renewal of his contract with Philadelphia Schools.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on election seasons, issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.