On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with potential nominees to the Supreme Court. President Biden is contemplating his pick for the Supreme Court who will replace Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer has announced that he would step down when the court’s current term ends this summer. Reporter Craig Treadway tells us who may be among the potential list of nominees.

Then, some consider it a “shot in the arm” for the healthcare industry and proof that politicians in Harrisburg can work together for the common good. Both of those things happened recently at the Capitol. Capitol Correspondent Dennis Owens has shares how bi-partisan support is proof of that. The measure will see about two-hundred twenty-five million dollars heading to hospitals to “help the helpers.” We also talk with Jeff Hornstein who is the Executive Director at the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia about the “Great Migration” the healthcare industry is experiencing. The Economy League of Greater Philadelphia is a think tank including industry leaders across the region.

Up next, a gallery at the Jersey Shore features an exhibit honoring the spirit and amazing talent of the men and women who played in the Negro Leagues. The free exhibit at the Carroll Gallery at the Emlen Physick Estate connects that history and Cape May. It’s called “A Diamond Of Their Own” and shares the history of the Negro Leagues as portrayed by artist Sydnei SmithJordan. Organizers say it will be open from January 14th through April 30th, 2022.

And legislators say there is help for eligible homeowners in New Jersey who are struggling and have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Democratic Assemblyman Bill Moen of New Jersey’s 5th Legislative District joins our Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Moen says the program administered by the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency will provide assistance to cover mortgage arrearages, delinquent property taxes and other housing cost delinquencies for eligible homeowners negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moen says the ERMA application portal will open for applications at: www.njerma.com on February 8, 2022 at 9 AM.

