On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program we focus on election season and issues impacting people in the Delaware Valley. Airing Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. we begin with efforts to deal with the challenges involved in combatting the spread of COVID. Federal, state, and local officials as well as legislators are seeking ways to deal with an increased need for testing and increases in hospitalizations. Locally, students are focusing on social advocacy at Cheyney University with a focus on vaccinations. Their initiative, “Keep Black Love Alive” aims to increase vaccinations in communities of color. We talk with Dr. Marietta Dantonio-Madsen who is a Professor of Art & Chair of Humanities at Cheyney University.

In our next segment, gun violence and its impact on our communities. It has continued into 2022 this after the city of Philadelphia ended 2021 with the most homicides ever in a single year. The Philadelphia Eagles through their advocacy efforts are seeking a ceasefire with a gun violence prevention campaign. The initiative called “Enough Keeping Score End Philly Gun Violence” is providing grants to area nonprofits and provides information on resources available to the local community. Erica Atwood, Senior Director for the Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety joins our Jennifer Lewis-Hall.

Then, it’s Girl Scouts learning about the legislative process with their initiative “Promote The Vote.” Allie McGinley-Sepulveda Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Head of Business Development & IT along with her daughter Marina joins Jennifer. We also hear about the kickoff to cookie season and how the Girl Scouts have a collaboration with DoorDash and will return to selling cookies door-to-door.



And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus a local business owner shares her story about being a cervical cancer survivor. January is cervical cancer awareness month. Danielle Massi of The Wellness Collective has teamed up with City Fitness and is hosting an event, “Cycling Against Cervical Cancer.”