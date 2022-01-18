On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 14, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with a look at blood shortages in our area. January is National Blood Donor Month and comes at a time when the Red Cross says shortages are “severe.” Guy Triano, CEO of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania joins us. Triano talks about the need for donated blood, how the Pandemic is impacting donations and also shares information about another initiative they have – fire safety as winter weather sets in.

Then we turn to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On the third Monday of every January, we remember the iconic civil rights leader for his influence. We speak with Adrienne Whaley, the Director of Education and Community Engagement at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia about Dr. King’s work and impact and its importance today.

Next our focus is Human Trafficking prevention and awareness. A nonprofit in Pennsylvania is using its thrift store in Bucks County to help provide opportunities and resources for survivors of human trafficking. Dan Emr, Founder and Executive Director of Worthwhile Wear joins us to tell us more about this issue, how it’s affecting our area and how people can help to provide support for survivors.

And, in our final segment of In Focus today we hear from a pharmacist who recently received a double lung transplant and is seeking to help other transplant families. Christopher Raybuck is a pharmacist celebrating National Pharmacist Day in January with a very unique story. He is living with Cystic Fibrosis and received his transplant during the Pandemic. He explains the challenges and what he went through and how people can seeking resources and information about lung transplantation.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.