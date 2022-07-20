On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. first in on Politics In Focus – we begin with a somber day at the White House as President Biden hosted survivors and family members of victims of mass shootings. Anna Wiernicki has that story. And our guest for this segment is Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling who talks about polling data on the President’s approval rating as well as Congress and The Supreme Court.

Then we turn to the debate over abortion in the keystone state. We hear from legislators on both sides of the aisle after The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe V. Wade. Correspondent Seth Kaplan has the details from the State Capitol.

Up next investigating the January 6TH riot at the Capitol. The latest hearing held earlier this week. Giving us some insights is John Wisniewski, a former New Jersey state legislator. We also speak with Wisniewski about the upcoming Midterm Election and issues that are a focal point in New Jersey including redistricting.

Before we go – a lesson in the United States Constitution. We speak with Rutgers Camden History Professor Andrew Shankman. We explore the abortion debate and ask, “did the founders and people living during the founding era believe that Constitution’s meaning was fixed, or did they believe that its meaning evolved and developed over time to reflect changing values and beliefs over time?”

