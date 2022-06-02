On Politics In Focus PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1 p.m. we start with the mass shooting in Uvalde Texas. Another senseless mass shooting with Texas and communities in mourning. We hear what some local legislators have to say as President Biden gives remarks and mentions standing up to the gun lobby.

We continue our election coverage with a focus on polling and what some polls may be indicating as we look ahead to the Midterm Election in November. Spencer Kimball, Emerson College Polling Executive Director joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall to talk about how polls are conducted and gives details about some of his research. She shares information on polls Emerson College has conducted on gun violence and election related poll data as well.

Next on Politics In Focus a look at how The White House plans to hold a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health in the Fall. The summit is part of its efforts to end hunger and increase healthy living by 2030. We follow up that news with an interview about combatting food insecurity in our area with giving. We hear about what families are facing in our area. Fred Wasiak, President and CEO Food Bank of South Jersey joins us to talk about the need in our local community and what is being done to help.



Then we turn to advocacy and Lupus, an inflammatory disease that experts say many people know little about. Cindy Messerle is the Lupus Foundation of America Philadelphia Tri-State Chief Executive officer. We hear about how Lupus advocates will be joining together to advocate for resources and research dollars in June. May is Lupus Awareness Month.



And in our final segment it’s a story from PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian. We see how researchers in Philadelphia have found a way to manage pain and it doesn’t involve medication. In fact, doctors say it involves something that most people associate with gaming but also has the ability to put people at ease.



Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.