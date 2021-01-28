In Focus: Executive Orders, Impeachment Procedures, VP Kamala Harris, COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall the focus is the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who became the first female and woman of color to be elected to that office in the history of the United States. President Biden’s initial days in office include the signing of numerous executive orders. Taking the oath of office, the president delivered a message to unify the country and stop the divide. Our Washington correspondent Anna Wiernicki reports on that story. President Biden has signed a mask mandate for those on federal property, rejoined the Paris climate agreement and says he wants Americans to receive one-hundred million COVID-19 vaccine shots during the first 100 days of his administration. Rutgers University law professor Kati Kovacs is our guest.

Next on Politics In Focus, we ask our guest Rutgers University law professor Kati Kovacs about the work before the House and Senate in the coming weeks. Kovacs talk about the impeachment of former president Donald Trump by the House of Representatives and explains the process should the US Senate hold an impeachment trial.

Then, party affiliations aside, many people are celebrating the historic election of Vice President Kamala Harris. The historian at Howard University, Lopez Matthews Jr. joins us to talk about the significance of the election of Vice President Harris who is a graduate of Howard University. Matthews shares his thoughts on the inauguration and some history about other history-making graduates as well.

In our final segment we speak with New Jersey Democratic Congressman Donald Norcross who represents the state’s first congressional district. Norcross attended the inauguration in Washington D.C. at the Capitol where two weeks earlier there was a riot. Questions for the Congressman included issues surrounding access to COVID-19 vaccines and the federal minimum wage.

