In Focus: Education Funding, Mothers In Charge, Helping Students Overcome “Summer Slide,” Destination Pennsylvania

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. we start with a focus on Pennsylvania’s recovery as businesses continue to reopen and many people also return to work in-person after working virtually amid the Pandemic. Joining us first on In Focus is Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes who represents Pennsylvania’s Seventh District. He talks about the passage of the roughly 40-billion-dollar budget package that recently passed with a focus on issues including education, jobs and anti-violence prevention programs.

Then we turn Mothers In Charge Incorporated which includes mothers, grandmothers, aunts and sisters seeking to prevent another mother from having to experience a terrible tragedy. We talk with the nonprofit’s founder and executive director Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight whose son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson was killed in 2001 during a dispute over a parking space. Johnson-Speight talks about services they are providing to the community and advocacy efforts they support to seek solutions to the violence happening in our area.

Next, we hear about ways to help students say motived to learn during the summer. Marvin Dutton, CEO and Founder of Marvin’s Educational Services joins us with some tips and strategies to help kids have fun while learning during the summer. Among the tips, Dutton says, “…have your child take responsibility in the learning process. Ask them to set personal goals.”

And, in our final segment of PHL17’s In Focus – looking for a great place to visit? Our series – Destination Pennsylvania is where we feature great destinations that we can visit right here in the Keystone State. And, for this historic location you don’t have to go very far. In this location there is more than three-hundred years of history on just one street in Philadelphia. PHL17’s Khiree Stewart takes us to Elfreth’s Alley, one of the country’s oldest continuously inhabited streets.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.