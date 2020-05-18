In Focus: Ed Rendell Talks Building America’s Future Initiative, New Study Examines Impact on Local Schol Districts, Philadelphia Union’s “Fight for Philly”

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. we ask the question, “can an investment in our infrastructure locally and across the country help to boost the economy amid these unprecedented times? We talk about that with former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell who joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall first on Politics In Focus. He talks about his initiative called, “Building America’s Future” which he says would create a federal capital budget to help create jobs in the United States. Rendell says this would be done through the building and repairing of infrastructure such as roads, bridges and facilities. Rendell served as the 45th governor of the state of Pennsylvania, as Mayor of Philadelphia and as a previous chair of the National Democratic Party.

In our next segment on Politics In Focus, we hear from an expert who is a professor at Rutgers Camden. Michael Hayes is author of the study, “Are South Jersey School Districts Prepared for the Next Recession?” Hayes an assistant professor of public policy and administration at Rutgers says many school districts are facing unprecedented financial distress due to shortfalls in federal and state funding amid the COVI19 pandemic. He shares his findings and his view that more-at-risk districts would need to raise local property taxes to counteract a reduction in school aid.

Then, we are joined by Tim McDermott, president of the Philadelphia Union. The organization has launched the “Fight for Philly” Campaign along with the Philadelphia Union Foundation. McDermott says the initiative will provide thousands of items of Personal Protective Equipment and meals to frontline workers and vulnerable populations in the greater Philadelphia area. Fans can get involved by buying t-shirts with proceeds going toward the platform’s charitable efforts.

And, our PHL 17 Rising Heroes segment is where we highlight some of the good things that are happening during this Coronavirus pandemic. Our Kelsey Fabian shows us how a woman is doing her part to help her colleagues in the service industry who are no longer working because of the shutdown. PHL 17’s Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.