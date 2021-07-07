In Focus: Disabilities Act Turns Thirty-One, Gun Violence In Philadelphia, Voting And Voter’s Rights, Women with Cancer

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin our show with a look at the upcoming thirty-first anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act. We hear about the local impact of that milestone. Doctor Wendy Ross the Director of Jefferson Health’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity joins us. She is overseeing a project that brings volunteers from a program through Jefferson Health to build and maintain a new garden at PHL17.

Next, gun violence continues to be a problem impacting communities and leaving many families without loved ones. As police, city officials and organizations continue to seek solutions the violence has continued. Natasha Danielá de Lima McGlynn who is the Executive Director of the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia tell us about solutions they are seeking and how they are providing victim services and outreach.

Then, a look at voting and voter’s rights. Doctor Susan Liebell, Associate Professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University is back with us on In Focus to talk about that and share insights on what legislation is expected to be before lawmakers. She also discusses why and how Pennsylvania remains a critical state amid the next general election.

And, in our final segment of PHL17’s In Focus – so many people are impacted by cancer. We turn to a story from PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen who shows us how a nonprofit is helping some people in our area take their lives back who have been fighting cancer.

