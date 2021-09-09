In Focus: Diabetes Screening, 9/11 Heroes Run, Homelessness, Catering To Curly Hair

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday September 4, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. we begin with new screening recommendations for diabetes. We speak with Dr. Navinder Jassil, Director, Endocrinology and Diabetes Services at Deborah Specialty Physicians. She tells us about new screening recommendations from the United States Preventive Services Taskforce and also shares information on warning signs as well as tips to help manage diabetes.



Then we hear about a veteran service organization and its event that focuses on remembering those whose lives were lost during the September 11th attacks. Charlie Elison, the race director for the Travis Manion Foundation Philadelphia 9/11 Heroes Run is with us to talk about the race and how people can get involved.

Next, our guest is busy with her career and her advocacy work which is raising awareness about homelessness. Nikki Johnson-Huston is a lawyer in Philadelphia, an advocate for those living with homelessness and recently became a national pageant winner. We hear her story about previously being homeless and how she is helping others.

Plus, a business that is taking off puts a spotlight on finding just the right style and cut for people with curly hair. There is a new salon that opened in Philadelphia that caters specifically to all kinds of curls. PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen has the story.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.