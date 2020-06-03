In Focus: Curbside Pickup for Retail, CAWP Women Running for US House Seats, Mask Donation Initiative

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. we hear from a local legislator who is urging Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to pass legislation allowing curbside pickup for retail businesses in the Commonwealth. Democratic State Senator Steve Santarsiero of the 10th District joins us. Santarsiero talks about the economic impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on small businesses. And, he says he is joined by almost eighty democratic colleagues in the House and Senate supporting the proposed legislation. He says curbside pick-up for retail will give a much-needed boost to small businesses across the Commonwealth, without sacrificing the efforts that have been made to flatten the curve.”

In our next segment on Politics In Focus, Kelly Dittmar, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rutgers-Camden and Director of Research at the Center for American Women and Politics or (CAWP) at Rutgers. says CAWP is closely following the numbers of women running, noting she says, “that we have already exceeded the number of women running for the House in 2018.” She adds that more Republican women are running than ever before. As of late May, Dittmar says four-hundred-ninety women have filed as candidates for U.S. House seats, a new record high.

Then we turn to Colin Schimmelfing, Software Engineer Manager at Flatiron Health & Co-Founder of Mask Match. We hear about his initiative in which he teamed up with a fellow Swarthmore College alumnus to create Mask Match. He describes it as a peer-to-peer mask donation platform that pairs people with spare masks putting them he says directly into the hands of thousands of front-line healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. So far 4,865 masks have been donated from Pennsylvania to Mask Match. Nearly seventeen-thousand masks he says were given to healthcare workers in the Commonwealth though Mask Match.

And, our PHL 17 Rising Heroes segment is where we highlight some of the good things that are happening during this Coronavirus pandemic. This week PHL 17’s Alex Butler shows us how an eight-year old is using her free time to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. PHL 17’s Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.