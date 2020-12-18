In Focus: COVID-19 Vaccine Access and Distribution

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a focus on access to COVID19 vaccines and legislation proposed by a Pennsylvania legislator. Democratic state senator Vincent Hughes of the 7th District joins us to talk about proposed legislation he says is aimed at covering costs of the vaccine after approval for anyone who is not insured. He also talks about the PA CARES 21 Plan (The Pennsylvania Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act of 2021) which is a state-funded plan to respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Next up on Politics with so many businesses struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic and many having to close their doors permanently – we ask an expert if there are any bright spots when it comes to business creation? Alex Arnon joins us. He is a senior analyst for the nonprofit research organization the Penn Wharton Budget Model housed at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. They recently released an analysis of startups and job creation and found that there have been seven-hundred thousand more business applications in 2020 than at the same point last year – especially concentrated in pandemic-affected industries such as online retail. We hear what this may mean for people interested in launching a startup or looking for a job in certain industries.

Then we turn to a look at a local nonprofit in Philadelphia that received a grant from the Philadelphia Eagles organization. The Philadelphia Eagles recently awarded more than four-hundred-thousand dollars in grants to local non-profits through their Eagles Social Justice Fund – comprised of some players and club executives. One of the non-profits receiving a portion of these funds is Steppingstone Scholars. The organization received a twenty-five-thousand-dollar grant. Its president Sean Vereen is with us to talk about their mission and how this grant will help the students they serve.

And, the topic of “how to run for office” is one that is getting a lot of attention these days. Shedding some light on that is the City Commissioner Of The City Philadelphia Omar Sabir. He says that after an unprecedented election his office is looking to initiatives regarding 2021. Sabir talks about voter turnout, voter engagement and education and how people can learn more about running for public office in Philadelphia in offices that include elections for judges, City Controller and District Attorney.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.