In Focus: COVID-19 and Variants, Back to School, Financial Wellness Program, New Technology for ALS

First on our show we start with an expert in the area of vaccines and disease prevention and treatment. Dr. David Weiner who is the Director of the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center at The Wistar Institute joins us. We speak with him about news that the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID vaccine. And we talk with Dr. Weiner about some school districts and workplaces requiring vaccinations. He also tells us about the Delta and Lambda variants.



Up next on In Focus many students return to their classrooms in-person this year after learning at home virtually due to the Pandemic. For some of the youngest students it will be the first time they are attending school in the classroom. John Vacca, Ph.D., an Associate Professor Of Teacher Education at Saint Joseph’s University shares some strategies with us to help prepare students for the school year. The talks with us about a framework called “The 3-R’s – Revisit, Review and Revitalize.”

Then between college loans and expenses, financial wellness is so important for students. And an organization is addressing that right in our area. The Historically Black Colleges & Universities Community Development Action Coalition is kicking off “Our Money Matters.” Temple Jackson is the Program Manager and tells us how the program is being launched at several HBCU’s including at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. Jackson says some students are facing food and housing insecurity and have been impacted by the Pandemic. Organizers say the program is a $5.6 million initiative, funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation and say it takes a holistic approach to helping students who may be facing college debt and financial hardships and seeks to increase opportunities for financial success.



Plus, Modern Technology is making it easier for A-L-S patients to maintain communication with those around them. And, that technology could soon make its way to every person living with A-L-S in New Jersey. PHL17’s Jason Lee has the story.

