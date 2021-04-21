In Focus: Coronavirus Variants and Vaccines, COVID-19 Impact on Teens, Reopening City Pools, Mother Daughter Duo

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a focus on Coronavirus variants and the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations as eligibility to receive the vaccine expands. Dr. Hildegund Ertl who is a professor in the Vaccine & Immunotherapy Center at The Wistar Institute joins us.

Then on In Focus we hear about a new survey about the impact of COVID-19 on teens thinking about their financial futures. Paul Kappel Jr., President of Junior Achievement of Southeastern Pennsylvania tells us about the findings. Kappel says research showed that the impact of the Pandemic has prompted twenty-five percent of 2020 high school graduates to delay their college plans in the face of reduced financial support from parents and guardians. He provides some tips for students and parents regarding paying for college. The survey is from Junior Achievement and Citizens.

Up next, it’s a sure sign of summer ahead! Philadelphia Parks and Recreation are hiring as they prepare to reopen pools across the City. They are looking for hundreds of lifeguards as the begin the process of getting pools open after closures last year due to the Pandemic. We hear from Kathryn Ott Lovell, Commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation about lifeguard training and recruitment.

And, in our final segment of In Focus PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian brings us a story about a mother-daughter duo in Philadelphia fighting what they call – “the stigma to end period poverty.” Kelsey takes up inside the nation’s first menstrual hub and it’s right in our backyard.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.