In Focus: Civic Engagement and Voting, RNC, P.O.W.E.R Launches Voter Engagement Strategies, Political Advertising and Messaging

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a focus on civic engagement and voting in Philadelphia.

Joining Jennifer to talk about this is Commissioner Omar Sabir, City Commissioner of the City of Philadelphia. Sabir who was elected last November previously created the voter education campaign “Vote Philly Vote.” Sabir says he is committed to empowering Philadelphians to participate in the voting process and talks with Jennifer about voting by mail, resources voters can access online and says there is a need for more poll workers to staff elections.

Up next, with Election 2020 in full swing, it has now been back-to-back weeks of political conventions for the DNC and the RNC. The Republican National Convention wrapped up earlier this week. There were 336 delegates – just a fraction of those who had hoped to attend and were able to meet in Charlotte Monday to officially nominate Donald J. Trump as the republican candidate for president. Our Washington correspondent – Anna Wiernicki reported on some of the highlights.

Then, Bishop Dwayne Royster, Executive Director of P.O.W.E.R. is Jennifer’s guest. P.O.W.E.R stands for Philadelphians Organized to Witness Empower & Rebuild. Royster is also the National Political Director the POWER’s parent organization Faith In Action. The talks about the organization’s mission, voter engagement strategies and voter turnout. Royster says P.O.W.E.R is also focusing on several other initiatives including police brutality, jobs and wages, education, gun violence prevention and mass incarceration. P.O.W.E.R is made up of 100 congregations, representing more than 75,000 clergy leaders and lay persons across the state of Pennsylvania.

Plus, John Shallman political consultant and author of the new book, “Return From Siberia” joins us. Shallman talks about election advertising and messaging and shares his thoughts on the conventions held by the DNC and RNC and what he sees the candidates focusing on leading up to the November 3rd presidential election. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on the upcoming election, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.