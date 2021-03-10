In Focus: Cherry Hill School District, Report on Civil Unrest, WDAS Impact and History

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a vote some are calling “historic” regarding the decision to require African American studies as a mandatory course for high school students to graduate in the Cherry Hill Public School District. Joining us to talk about the significance of this is Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche. He talks about the history of discussions predating the decision, what the curriculum may include and how it is being developed.

In our next segment on In Focus we hear from the President of the Cherry Hill African American Civic Association. Tina Truitt shares some history behind the organization’s advocacy for African American studies. And Truitt explains how the group is reacting to the news that the Cherry Hill School District will require African American studies for high schoolers to graduate.

Up next on In Focus City we hear from Philadelphia City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. In late January her office released a report she authored into the City’s response to the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd. The report says that many of the issues that happened during the demonstrations this past summer were because of a lack of leadership at some City departments and agencies. Her hear about recommendations in her report. We also contacted Mayor Jim Kenney’s office and the office of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw regarding their comments.

In our final segment of In Focus we have a story about a legendary radio station in Philadelphia. And, in the civil rights era African Americans depended on their radios to keep them entertained and informed. And, a station here in Philly, WDAS became not only the preeminent black station in Philadelphia but in the national as well. PHL 17’s Jason Lee examines the station’s impact.



