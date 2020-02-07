In Focus: Celebrating Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On In Focus airing Saturday, February 8, 2020 and Sunday, February 9, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we celebrate Black History Month which recognizes the achievements of African-Americans and the important role of African-Americans in U.S. history. Joining us first on In Focus is Dr. Mark Lomax, ll, D.M.A who is a composer, recording artist, educator and activist. Lomax who is traveling the country made a stop in Philadelphia at Chestnut Hill College recently to talk with students about the creation of “400: An Afrikan Epic.” Lomax says the musical composition marks the 400 years since the first Afrikans were brought to North America. He sits down with Jennifer Lewis-Hall to talk about the 12-album, 8.5-hour composition.



Next, we are joined by a lawyer who loves history. Raina Yancey, Esq. owns The Black Journey African-American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia. She talks about her own journey in creating the company. And, we hear about the tours which Yancey says are a 90-minute adventure focusing on the city’s early history and Black America’s role in the history of the nation’s foundation.



Then we turn to siblings who launched an African-inspired and Philadelphia-based fashion brand – D’IYANU. We are joined by founder and CEO Addie Elabor and Dara Ajayi, the president of D`IYANU. They are siblings who now work together at the company. We learn more about their brand and being entrepreneurs in Philadelphia as well as check out their Black History Month Collection.



And, we round out this week’s In Focus with artist Lavett Ballard. We hear about her upcoming exhibition “HER-Stories: Visual Narrative of Women of the African Diaspora” at Rutgers University-Camden. Ballard shares her inspiration behind her work which she says entails hours of compiling a photographic catalog of female images that cover the African diaspora over different geographic areas and historical periods. In Focus airs Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. at PHL 17.