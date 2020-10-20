In Focus: Cares Act Funding and The Crown Act, Race For NJ’s 3rd Congressional District

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a look at Cares Act Funding. We talk about that and issues Democratic State Senator Vincent Hughes of Pennsylvania’s 7th District believes are key heading into the November election. Sen. Hughes also talks about the CROWN Act – proposed legislation he says would outlaw discrimination based on hairstyles in Pennsylvania.

Then, we turn our focus to the New Jersey with a spotlight on the race for the Garden State’s third congressional district which covers most of Burlington County and part of Ocean County. While the Presidential election is capturing much of the attention, locally the third congressional district in New Jersey is also one receiving a lot of attention. Experts have said the race is poised to affect partisan control in the Congress.

Republican David Richter joins us to talk about his platform. Four areas the former Chief Executive Officer of Hill International says he is focusing on includes job creation, lower taxes, protecting Medicare and Social Security and establishing a new clinic for veterans.

Democratic Incumbent Andy Kim is running for reelection. The Congressman was a national security advisor when President Barack Obama was in office and worked in the White House from 2013 to 2015. He told our Jennifer Lewis-Hall that he is focusing on healthcare, small business, veterans and military families and democracy reform.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on the upcoming election, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.