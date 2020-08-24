In Focus: Calls to End Gun Violence, DNC/RNC Go Virtual, 100 years since 19th Amendment, Voter Registration

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we focus on city officials and residents calling for end to gun violence in Philadelphia. Joining us is Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson who represents the city’s second district. Councilman Johnson recently hosted the “Peace Not Guns Rally” to end gun violence. The councilman says, “the purpose of the Peace Not Guns Rally to End Gun Violence is to give Philadelphians a chance to rise up and say that they have had enough with gun violence.” In August he said that according to Philadelphia police statistics, more than 100 children under age 18 have been shot in the city this year — a tally soon to surpass the number of children shot in all of 2019.” Councilman Johnson is the Chairman of City Council’s Special Community on Gun Violence Prevention.

Then, we turn to Election 2020 and the DNC and RNC taking center stage as the November presidential election rapidly approaches. The Republican National Convention takes place Monday August 24th to the 27th with Charlotte North Carolina as its backdrop. The Democratic National Convention held its convention from August 17th to August 20th in Milwaukee. Susan Liebell, Saint Joseph’s University Associate Professor of Political Science shares her insights on the campaign and conventions.

Next, we focus on the 19th Amendment. August 18th of this year marked one-hundred years since women earned the right to vote. For Women of color that didn’t happen until 1965. Our Washington correspondent Alexandra Limon looks at the progress made since – and at what still needs to be done for equality.

And, Are you registered to vote? We hear about deadlines for registering to vote in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware as well as get information on mail-in ballots and VOTE411 as voters prepare to cast their ballots in November. Anita Hahn joins Jennifer. Hahn is Vice President and Voters Service Chair with the League of Women Voters of Camden County. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on the upcoming election, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.