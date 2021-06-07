In Focus: Business Predictions for Atlantic City, Launch of Black Community Fund, Flags and Founding Documents, Hike and Heel

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall it’s a focus on Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore. We hear about what experts are predicting regarding the business outlook this season for Atlantic City and the Jersey shore after a tough year last summer amid the Coronavirus Pandemic. Larry Sieg, Meet AC’s President and CEO joins us to talk about that issue and what visitors can expect to see.

Up next on In Focus is Philip Fitzgerald, Executive Director of Grantmaking for the nonprofit Philadelphia Foundation. He shares how and why The Philadelphia Foundation has launched the Black Community Leaders Fund to help Black-led organization in the Greater Philadelphia area. He says many organizations need help with staffing, funding, and access to capital.

Then, a look at American History with a focus on the United States flag. And, it’s happening at the Museum of the American Revolution where some rare American flags will be on display beginning Flag Day weekend. Matthew Skic, Curator of Exhibitions at the museum tells us about the exhibit called, “Flags and Founding Documents – 1776 to Today.”

In our final segment today on In Focus we hear about a local women’s only hiking organization offering healing hikes to increase wellness: physically, mentally and spiritually by connecting women with nature.

In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on issues impacting the community and hear from people throughout the Delaware Valley.