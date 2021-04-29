In Focus: Biden’s First 100 Days, PA Tourism, Booksmiles, Tech Elevator

On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota. Reaction continues to pour in here in the Delaware Valley and across the country after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd. We hear from Susan Liebell on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. Liebell is an associate professor of Political Science at Saint Joseph’s University. She also gives insights into President Biden’s upcoming first one-hundred days in office as he prepares to address Congress.

Then, a historical self-guided road presidential road trip focusing on the first family is being launched by the Pennsylvania Tourism office. Michael Chapaloney is the Executive Director of Tourism for the PA Department of Community & Economic Development. He tells us about the road trip called “Joe and Jill: A Biden Trail” which includes favorite places in our area visited and enjoyed by the Biden Family.

Up next on In Focus, our next guest hits a major milestone by donating five-hundred thousand books to children in the Delaware Valley. Larry Abrams is the executive director of BookSmiles, a nonprofit that collects donated books and redistributes them to teachers and students in underserved areas to read at home. Abrams says he distributed twenty-thousand books during the pandemic and is now working to help student teachers compile book libraries of their own through a special program.

And, in our final segment of In Focus – during the Pandemic, many people have found themselves unemployed or looking for a new career path. And with the world so reliant on technology – the industry has grown tremendously. PHL17’s Jenna Meissner explains how “Tech Elevator” – a fast-tracked program is giving people the chance to become involved in the tech world.

